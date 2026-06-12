Erste Group Bank Raises Earnings Estimates for Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $14.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.52. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $188.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Chevron, signaling stronger earnings expectations and potentially better profit outlook for the company. Chevron analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Chevron, signaling stronger earnings expectations and potentially better profit outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate, reinforcing the view that Chevron’s earnings power may remain solid over the next several years. Chevron analyst estimate update

Erste Group also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate, reinforcing the view that Chevron’s earnings power may remain solid over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Chevron’s Tengiz expansion, which is expected to lift output capacity and support cash flow, production growth, and shareholder returns through 2030. Tengiz expansion article

Analysts highlighted Chevron’s Tengiz expansion, which is expected to lift output capacity and support cash flow, production growth, and shareholder returns through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s status as a high-yield dividend name and “dividend king” continues to attract income-focused investors, which can provide support during volatile energy markets. Dividend yield article

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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