Erste Group Bank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Allianz

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Allianz's current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Allianz's FY2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Allianz had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 19.92%.

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ALIZY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Allianz Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz's operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

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