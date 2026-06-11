Erste Group Bank Weighs in on NextEra Energy FY2026 Earnings

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

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NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $14,198,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 238,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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