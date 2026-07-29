Erste Group Bank Weighs in on TotalEnergies FY2027 Earnings

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.63. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies' current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Maseco LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 119.9% during the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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