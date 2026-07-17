ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of ESAB Corporation NYSE: ESAB. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ESAB stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

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Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

ESAB Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.97. ESAB Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.42. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). ESAB had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $745.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from ESAB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. ESAB's payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered ESAB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $141.00 target price on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESAB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ESAB by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,428 shares of the company's stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $3,977,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 959,101 shares of the company's stock worth $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 262,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $22,905,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company's products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

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