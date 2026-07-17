ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Purchased Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of ESAB Corporation NYSE: ESAB. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ESAB stock on June 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

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Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

ESAB Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of ESAB opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.97. ESAB Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $137.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.74 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.11%.ESAB's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from ESAB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ESAB's dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ESAB. Weiss Ratings downgraded ESAB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESAB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $141.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,417 shares of the company's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the company's stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company's products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

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