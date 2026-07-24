Escalade (ESCA) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Escalade to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Escalade had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.80 million.

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Escalade Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Escalade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESCA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Escalade from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Escalade from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Escalade from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Escalade has an average rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Escalade by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Escalade by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Escalade by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,853 shares of the company's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of recreational equipment and specialty products for both consumer and commercial markets. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, the company operates through two principal business segments: Sporting Goods and Commercial Products. The Sporting Goods segment encompasses a diverse range of products such as hockey and lacrosse goal assemblies, fitness accessories, archery and hunting gear, and table tennis equipment. The Commercial Products segment focuses on seating solutions for restaurants, hospitality venues and other public spaces under the Top Seat brand, as well as storage, display products and industrial carts.

Within Sporting Goods, Escalade markets its products under proprietary brands including Bear® Archery, Gene St.

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