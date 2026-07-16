Esquire Financial (ESQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to post earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $41.5920 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.76 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 29.96%. On average, analysts expect Esquire Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.39. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $134.82.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Esquire Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esquire Financial

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the company's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Esquire Bank, specializes in residential mortgage lending and community banking services. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail branches, wholesale and correspondent lending divisions. Esquire Financial focuses on tailored home financing solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach to banking.

In its mortgage lending business, Esquire Bank originates and services a range of home loan products, including government-insured mortgages (FHA, VA and USDA) as well as conventional conforming and jumbo loans.

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