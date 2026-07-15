Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.3316 per share and revenue of $156.6460 million for the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.87 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The business's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is 100.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,009.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company's stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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