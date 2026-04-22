Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 2,352,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $186,529.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,922.80. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $630,989.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,452.50. This represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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