Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 130 to GBX 140 in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 130 target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essentra currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 132.50.

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Essentra Stock Up 0.6%

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 108.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £308.41 million, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.54.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts predict that Essentra will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 27 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 25 distribution centres and 35 sales & service centres serving c.76,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

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