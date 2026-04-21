Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $480.0390 million for the quarter. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $258.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.04. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $238.46 and a 12-month high of $294.09.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $2.59 dividend. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. Essex Property Trust's payout ratio is 99.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $271.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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