Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Sells $2,790,066.06 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 42,642 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $2,790,066.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,139,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,581,170.66. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 2,180 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $144,446.80.

On Friday, April 24th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 30,178 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 37,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,575 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $214,786.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 33,925 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $2,048,730.75.

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Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.47. 280,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The business's revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company's stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,428 shares of the company's stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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