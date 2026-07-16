Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.89 and last traded at $92.0310, with a volume of 45215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $18,144,896. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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