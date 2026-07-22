Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.99 and last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 636985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.Establishment Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,896 over the last three months. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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