Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.63.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,346. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -123.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 950.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $993,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,909,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 482,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

More Estee Lauder Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Estée Lauder ended talks over a possible business combination with Puig, which lifted investor sentiment by clearing away merger uncertainty and refocusing attention on the company’s turnaround efforts. The Estée Lauder Companies & Puig End Discussions Regarding a Potential Business Combination

Estée Lauder ended talks over a possible business combination with Puig, which lifted investor sentiment by clearing away merger uncertainty and refocusing attention on the company’s turnaround efforts. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said EL shares jumped sharply in premarket trading after the deal talks collapsed, suggesting traders are bidding up the stock on hopes that management can now concentrate on restructuring and margin recovery. Estee Lauder and Puig end talks over possible merger

Multiple reports said EL shares jumped sharply in premarket trading after the deal talks collapsed, suggesting traders are bidding up the stock on hopes that management can now concentrate on restructuring and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to the view that ending the proposed merger may support the company’s existing “Beauty Reimagined” strategy without the added complexity of a major acquisition. Estée Lauder Ends Acquisition Talks With Spain's Puig

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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