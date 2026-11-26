Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities dropped their FY2030 EPS estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group's current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRRR. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gorilla Technology Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Gorilla Technology Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.80.

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Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

GRRR stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.49 million.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRRR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,244 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 101,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company's stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group provides artificial intelligence, edge computing, cybersecurity and Internet of Things solutions to public- and private-sector organizations. Its offerings combine software and technology infrastructure to help customers analyze data, monitor operations and manage security. The company's solutions include video analytics and command-and-control systems for smart cities, as well as tools for areas such as traffic management, public safety, retail analytics and enterprise security.

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