Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Northland Securities has a "Market Perform" rating and a $379.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks' current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.55.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $432.33. The stock has a market cap of $289.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $7,533,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.03, for a total transaction of $940,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,300. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,173. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,833,462,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,979,497 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,610,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,681,876 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $7,734,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,123 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,142,895 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,235,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,778,963 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,993,802,000 after acquiring an additional 706,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Palo Alto Networks Stories

These are some of the PANW stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto’s $4.5 billion Applied Compute acquisition is intended to accelerate growth in AI security. The company’s broader platform strategy and expanding cybersecurity business could benefit as AI creates new security needs. Applied Compute acquisition analysis

Palo Alto’s $4.5 billion Applied Compute acquisition is intended to accelerate growth in AI security. The company’s broader platform strategy and expanding cybersecurity business could benefit as AI creates new security needs. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Josh Paul sold 1,100 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a small reduction in his holdings; the planned nature and limited size make this a relatively weak signal about the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Chief Accounting Officer Josh Paul sold 1,100 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a small reduction in his holdings; the planned nature and limited size make this a relatively weak signal about the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: The Applied Compute deal could pressure near-term margins and raise costs, tempering the potential growth benefit. Investors may also weigh execution and integration risks as the company pursues its AI-security expansion. Acquisition risks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect their networks, cloud environments, devices and applications. Its offerings include next-generation firewalls, cloud security tools, secure access services and platforms for detecting and responding to cyber threats. The company's product portfolio includes Prisma for cloud and network security and Cortex for security operations, including threat detection and response. It also provides cybersecurity consulting and incident-response services through Unit 42.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report