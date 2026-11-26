Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical's current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $763.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Globus Medical's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.050 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Globus Medical from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globus Medical from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $72.29 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director James Tobin sold 41,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,131,616.56. Following the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,127,400. The trade was a 73.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,640. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,017. 18.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $646,722,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Globus Medical by 119.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,554 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $255,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globus Medical by 99.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,838 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $163,869,000 after buying an additional 1,093,085 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $70,042,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,599,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical is a medical device company focused on musculoskeletal care. Its products include implants and instruments used in spine surgery, as well as solutions for orthopedic trauma and other orthopedic procedures. The company also develops surgical technologies, including robotic navigation and imaging systems designed to support planning and guidance during procedures. Its portfolio expanded significantly in 2023 when Globus Medical completed its combination with NuVasive, a provider of spine care products and technologies.

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