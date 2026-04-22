Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ETD stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors's payout ratio is 90.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $54,221.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,095,532.28. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $5,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 260.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,688 shares of the company's stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 138,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the company's stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the company's stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 117,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company's stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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