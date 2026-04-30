Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $545.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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