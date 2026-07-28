Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.9090, with a volume of 70432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.31 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eton Pharmaceuticals

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer Mckie Adams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Krempa sold 19,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $619,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,586.03. This represents a 43.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,853,921 in the last 90 days. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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