eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on eToro Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eToro Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on eToro Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eToro Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.69.

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eToro Group Stock Performance

ETOR traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 273,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,110. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eToro Group has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company's revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eToro Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eToro Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in eToro Group by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Key Stories Impacting eToro Group

Here are the key news stories impacting eToro Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on eToro Group from $55 to $57 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Tickerreport.com

Susquehanna raised its price target on eToro Group from $55 to $57 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company lifted its price target from $58 to $66 and kept a buy rating, which may be reinforcing investor optimism after the latest earnings release. Benzinga

Needham & Company lifted its price target from $58 to $66 and kept a buy rating, which may be reinforcing investor optimism after the latest earnings release. Positive Sentiment: eToro reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.91, beating estimates of $0.70, while net contribution rose 19%, net income increased 37%, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 35%, suggesting improving profitability and operating leverage. GlobeNewswire

eToro reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.91, beating estimates of $0.70, while net contribution rose 19%, net income increased 37%, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 35%, suggesting improving profitability and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity appears to be benefiting from market volatility, with commodities trading surging and helping drive stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. Invezz

Trading activity appears to be benefiting from market volatility, with commodities trading surging and helping drive stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. Neutral Sentiment: Some headline revenue metrics were weaker year over year, with reported revenue down 35%, even though profit and user-engagement trends were stronger. MarketBeat

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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