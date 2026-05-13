eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 135.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETOR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eToro Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETOR

eToro Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETOR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 273,404 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. eToro Group has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eToro Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eToro Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Trending Headlines about eToro Group

Here are the key news stories impacting eToro Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on eToro Group from $55 to $57 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Tickerreport.com

Susquehanna raised its price target on eToro Group from $55 to $57 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company lifted its price target from $58 to $66 and kept a buy rating, which may be reinforcing investor optimism after the latest earnings release. Benzinga

Needham & Company lifted its price target from $58 to $66 and kept a buy rating, which may be reinforcing investor optimism after the latest earnings release. Positive Sentiment: eToro reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.91, beating estimates of $0.70, while net contribution rose 19%, net income increased 37%, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 35%, suggesting improving profitability and operating leverage. GlobeNewswire

eToro reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.91, beating estimates of $0.70, while net contribution rose 19%, net income increased 37%, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 35%, suggesting improving profitability and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity appears to be benefiting from market volatility, with commodities trading surging and helping drive stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. Invezz

Trading activity appears to be benefiting from market volatility, with commodities trading surging and helping drive stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. Neutral Sentiment: Some headline revenue metrics were weaker year over year, with reported revenue down 35%, even though profit and user-engagement trends were stronger. MarketBeat

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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