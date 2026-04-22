ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and traded as high as $93.23. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 109,124 shares traded.

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ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $4.8521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 63.9%. This is an increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN's previous monthly dividend of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Claris Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN NASDAQ: SLVO is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short‑term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

Further Reading

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