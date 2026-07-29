Etsy (ETSY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Etsy to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $646.0960 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Etsy Trading Up 3.5%

ETSY opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Susquehanna downgraded Etsy to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.36.

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 39,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $3,093,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,884 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,836. This represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $66,383.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516.75. The trade was a 68.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,500 shares of company stock worth $44,791,414. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,378,170 shares of the company's stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,793,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,341.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 380,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 354,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 6,290.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 270,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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