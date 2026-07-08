Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 881 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $66,383.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 405 shares in the company, valued at $30,516.75. The trade was a 68.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Etsy Price Performance

ETSY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. 2,036,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.83. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Etsy from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

Key Stories Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,613,333 shares of the company's stock worth $121,532,000 after purchasing an additional 523,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2,379.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 627.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 279,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 240,986 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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