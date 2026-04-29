Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.570-11.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Euronet Worldwide's conference call:

Euronet reported $1.0B revenue and adjusted EPS of $1.58 in Q1, repurchased $100M of stock, and reiterated full-year adjusted EPS growth guidance of 10%–15% , signaling confidence in the outlook.

in Q1, repurchased $100M of stock, and reiterated full-year adjusted EPS growth guidance of , signaling confidence in the outlook. The EFT segment grew ~19% (constant currency) driven by expansion of the Ren platform , ATM-as-a-service deals (bank99 in Austria, UniCredit in Poland, Banco Itaú in Paraguay), ~2,300 new merchants and the PaynoPain acquisition; note CoreCard contributed about $30M of revenue this quarter, ~40% of which was low‑margin card‑stock purchases.

, ATM-as-a-service deals (bank99 in Austria, UniCredit in Poland, Banco Itaú in Paraguay), ~2,300 new merchants and the PaynoPain acquisition; note CoreCard contributed about $30M of revenue this quarter, ~40% of which was low‑margin card‑stock purchases. Money transfer revenue declined ~4% (cc) and transactions fell 2% as U.S. immigration policy, a new 1% remittance excise tax on cash, and Middle East volatility pressured the U.S.‑Mexico corridor—management calls these impacts transitory but they materially weighed on results.

Digital initiatives accelerated— Ria digital transactions +35% , new digital customers +42% and digital revenue +42%—while Dandelion posted its strongest quarter, the company launched stablecoin rails with Fireblocks and invested in Mio Wallet to expand digital payout rails.

, new digital customers +42% and digital revenue +42%—while Dandelion posted its strongest quarter, the company launched stablecoin rails with Fireblocks and invested in Mio Wallet to expand digital payout rails. Balance sheet and capital allocation remain disciplined with $2.1B cash (including ATM cash) and $2.6B total debt, continued share buybacks and a stated focus on investment‑grade balance sheet, organic growth and selective M&A; company also expects a shifting seasonal earnings profile as digital mix grows.

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Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 399,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,428. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Euronet Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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