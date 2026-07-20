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EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 6.5% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
EVE logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EVEX shares rose 6.5% on Monday, trading as high as $2.33, though volume was well below average at 309,881 shares versus the typical 1.2 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: JPMorgan and Canaccord recently cut price targets, while the consensus rating is currently Hold with an average target of $6.02.
  • Eve Holding missed its latest earnings estimate, reporting EPS of -$0.20 versus expectations of -$0.15, while the company continues to develop eVTOL aircraft for urban air mobility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.3210. 309,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,198,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EVE from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVEX

EVE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in EVE by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EVE by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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