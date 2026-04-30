EverCommerce (EVCM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of $0.1483 per share and revenue of $147.1780 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverCommerce Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Read Our Latest Report on EVCM

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $63,559.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,934,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,889,120.65. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,155,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,573,908.40. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,848. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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