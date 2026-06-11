EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,517 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,780.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,743,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,101,076.05. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $62,906.22.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,726 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $92,321.08.

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $103,063.75.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 131,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,819. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. EverCommerce's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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