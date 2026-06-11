EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $106,081.64 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $106,081.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,750,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,977,300.32. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,780.55.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $62,906.22.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,726 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $92,321.08.

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $103,063.75.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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