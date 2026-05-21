Evercore Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's target price points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.23.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LOW traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $217.79. 346,614 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,549. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $201,801,000 after buying an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $105,759,000 after buying an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $323,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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