Everest Group (EG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.13 per share and revenue of $4.2650 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($18.39) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Everest Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EG opened at $350.26 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.87.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $365.00 target price on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

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