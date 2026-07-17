Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.7333.

Get Everest Group alerts: Sign Up

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $356.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $372.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $379.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Everest Group will post 53.05 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Everest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everest Group wasn't on the list.

While Everest Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here