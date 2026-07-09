Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $418.00 at Mizuho

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $388.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company's current price.

EG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $375.64.

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Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $371.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.12. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $379.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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