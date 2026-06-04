Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $63,398.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,960.80. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,418.27. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,251 shares of company stock worth $598,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,207,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 998,400 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $72,860,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its position in Evergy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 854,739 shares of the company's stock worth $61,960,000 after purchasing an additional 651,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 136.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,616 shares of the company's stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 579,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,202 shares of the company's stock worth $58,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,400 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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