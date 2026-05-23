EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.17.

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EverQuote Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EVER opened at $18.88 on Friday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. EverQuote's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $193,073.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 180,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,505,174.06. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $26,918.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 86,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,303.12. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,325 shares of company stock valued at $676,908 over the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company's stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 405,237 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 110.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,367 shares of the company's stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 95.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company's stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 47.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the company's stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 615.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company's stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

More EverQuote News

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods for EverQuote, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profitability expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. EverQuote analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods for EverQuote, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profitability expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from brokerages, which can reinforce investor confidence in the outlook. EverQuote consensus rating article

The company also received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from brokerages, which can reinforce investor confidence in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Jon Ayotte sold 285 shares, but the filing says it was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, making it more likely a routine transaction than a negative signal. EverQuote insider sale filing

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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