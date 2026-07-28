Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.1970, with a volume of 529016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Argus lowered Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $642,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,341,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $359,676,000 after buying an additional 2,341,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $104,848,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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