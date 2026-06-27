Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.67 and traded as low as $25.80. Evertec shares last traded at $27.3970, with a volume of 1,382,274 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evertec has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evertec

Evertec Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.99 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Evertec's payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In related news, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,274,264.38. This represents a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Smith acquired 16,202 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $428,056.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 88,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,825.24. This represents a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,557. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Evertec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company's stock.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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