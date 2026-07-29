Evolus (EOLS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Evolus to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $81.5480 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolus Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Evolus from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Institutional Trading of Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $20,650,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,857 shares of the company's stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,931 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolus by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,000 shares of the company's stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,842 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $6,490,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 4,138,943 shares of the company's stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 796,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company's stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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