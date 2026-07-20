Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.07. Evotec shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 8,502 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evotec from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Evotec by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evotec by 12.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 627,260 shares of the company's stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evotec by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 554,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Evotec by 598.4% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 283,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 242,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Further Reading

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