Excelerate Energy (EE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $344.2720 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $433.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts: Sign Up

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE EE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,860. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,607,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,181,000 after acquiring an additional 719,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,272 shares of the company's stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 592,505 shares of the company's stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 105,710 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Excelerate Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Excelerate Energy wasn't on the list.

While Excelerate Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here