Exelixis (EXEL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $636.3730 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $610.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.3%

Exelixis stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 594,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,945,209.35. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 32,110 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $1,599,399.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 357,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,813,948.78. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Exelixis from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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