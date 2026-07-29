ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Price Up 12.5% - What's Next?

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $34.3530. Approximately 563,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,330,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Trading Up 15.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

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