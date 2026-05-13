ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.4170. 673,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,168,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,245.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 2,154,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ExlService by 4,269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 862,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in ExlService by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 975,894 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,969,000 after purchasing an additional 798,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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