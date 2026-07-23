Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Shares Down 7.2% - What's Next?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 260,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,161,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exp World by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Exp World by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company's stock.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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