Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

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Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.19.

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About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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