Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.18.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 1.0%

EXE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. 837,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,519. Expand Energy has a 52-week low of $84.99 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Expand Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 379.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.13–$1.22. Net income was $522 million, operating cash flow reached $1.096 billion and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.183 billion. Higher production helped offset weaker gas prices. Reuters earnings report

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.13–$1.22. Net income was $522 million, operating cash flow reached $1.096 billion and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.183 billion. Higher production helped offset weaker gas prices. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns increased: The company repurchased approximately $530 million of stock during the quarter, bringing year-to-date buybacks to about $849 million, and authorized roughly $1 billion in additional repurchases. It also declared a $0.575 per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 13. Expand Energy second-quarter results

The company repurchased approximately $530 million of stock during the quarter, bringing year-to-date buybacks to about $849 million, and authorized roughly $1 billion in additional repurchases. It also declared a $0.575 per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 13. Positive Sentiment: Twin Eagle acquisition adds growth potential: Expand Energy agreed to acquire Twin Eagle Holdings for $1.25 billion. Management expects the transaction to be immediately accretive, initially adding more than $200 million of annual EBITDA, with anticipated synergies of $150 million annually by the end of 2028. The deal expands EXE’s natural-gas marketing and midstream platform. Twin Eagle acquisition report

Expand Energy agreed to acquire Twin Eagle Holdings for $1.25 billion. Management expects the transaction to be immediately accretive, initially adding more than $200 million of annual EBITDA, with anticipated synergies of $150 million annually by the end of 2028. The deal expands EXE’s natural-gas marketing and midstream platform. Neutral Sentiment: Operational outlook remains intact: Management reaffirmed 2026 production guidance of 7.4–7.6 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, supporting confidence in execution despite commodity-price volatility. Q2 earnings call highlights

Management reaffirmed 2026 production guidance of 7.4–7.6 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, supporting confidence in execution despite commodity-price volatility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and cautious analyst stance: Quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion fell short of the $3.05 billion consensus estimate, reflecting lower gas prices. Barclays maintained a “Hold” rating, signaling limited conviction in near-term upside. Barclays rating report

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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