Expedia Group (EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $4.1677 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.71. The company had a trading volume of 311,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.53. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $305.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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